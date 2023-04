Konecny picked up a goal in a 6-3 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.

Konecny scored from the left circle right off a face-off win by Noah Cates to cut it to 5-3 at 5:11 of the third period. It was his first game since missing 16 with an upper-body injury. Konecny is a solid play over the last week of the season -- he's a point-per-game sniper (28 goals, 27 assists; 55 points in 53 games). Get him back in your lineup.