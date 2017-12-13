Konecny scored a goal and logged 10:42 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The tally improves the sophomore to just 10 points -- four goals -- through 30 games this season, which is discouraging production considering Konecny's obvious offensive talent. Unfortunately, he's found himself skating too far down the depth chart too frequently, and it will be difficult for him to show statistical improvement without more minutes in a scoring role. His fantasy value is currently limited to deep keeper/dynasty settings.