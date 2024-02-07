Konecny scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Panthers.
Konecny got the Flyers on the board midway through the second period, lifting a shot over the shoulder of Anthony Stolarz on a breakaway to tie the game 1-1. The 26-year-old Konecny had cooled off a bit heading into the All-Star break -- the goal is his first since Jan. 20 and just his second tally in 12 games. Overall, Konecny's up to 23 goals and 43 points in 51 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Six-game, nine-point streak•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Records two points in loss•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Notches pair of helpers•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Tallies lone goal in overtime loss•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Suiting up Friday•