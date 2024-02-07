Konecny scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Panthers.

Konecny got the Flyers on the board midway through the second period, lifting a shot over the shoulder of Anthony Stolarz on a breakaway to tie the game 1-1. The 26-year-old Konecny had cooled off a bit heading into the All-Star break -- the goal is his first since Jan. 20 and just his second tally in 12 games. Overall, Konecny's up to 23 goals and 43 points in 51 games this season.