Konecny scored a power-play goal on one shot in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Konecny doubled Philadelphia's advantage early in the second period, converting a feed from Matvei Michkov near the left post. The veteran winger provided an important offensive contribution as the Flyers snapped a three-game winless streak. Despite this top-six forward role, it's hard to trust Konecky given the Flyers' inconsistent offensive performances. He has just two goals and one assist over his last five appearances.