Konecny recorded a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks. He also had two PIM, three shots, one hit and two blocked shots.

Konecny snapped a five-game goal drought with his power-play tally on the final day of December, but he's been very productive in recent weeks despite his scoring drought. The 27-year-old cracked the scoresheet in eight of his 12 appearances this month, tallying four goals (two on the power play) and eight helpers in that stretch. On the season, Konecny is up to 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) across 38 games, making him one of the most productive players in the Flyers roster.