Konecny scored a pair of goals on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Konecny opened the scoring at even strength in the first period and added a shorthanded tally in the second. The shortie was his third of the season, and he's up to 14 goals overall as one of the Flyers' top forwards. He's earned six points over his last five games, moving up to 21 points, 78 shots on net, 34 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 26 appearances this season.