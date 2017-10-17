Konecny has logged at least 14:50 of time on ice each of the last four games.

After only seeing 11:02 of time on ice the last 10 games of the 2016-17 season, Konecny is now averaging 14:45 so far this season. Head coach Dave Hakstol seems to be giving Konecny his full trust after multiple benching incidents last season, and after a reshuffling of lines Konecny is now on the right side of 2017 second-overall pick Nolan Patrick. With a position on the second power-play line as well, it wouldn't be surprising to see Konecny surpass the 28-points he posted last season.