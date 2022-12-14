Konecny posted an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Konecny set up a James van Riemsdyk goal late in the third period. Since returning from an upper-body injury Dec. 1, Konecny has four goals and two assists in seven contest while remaining a fixture in the top six. The 25-year-old forward has 11 goals, 14 helpers, 77 shots, 27 hits, 22 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-13 rating in 24 contests overall. He can provide a little bit of everything for fantasy managers that can weather his presence on a team that often gets badly outscored.