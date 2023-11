Konecny notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Konecny ended his three-game slump with a helper on Morgan Frost's second goal of the game. Through 15 contests, Konecny has been more of a finisher than a provider, racking up nine goals and four assists. He's added 48 shots on net, eight hits, 32 PIM and a plus-4 rating while finding ample success in all situations -- he's scored twice shorthanded and also has two power-play goals.