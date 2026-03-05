default-cbs-image
Konecny (upper body) is slated to miss Thursday's game against the Mammoth, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Konecny was on the ice for Thursday's morning skate, but it appears as though he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup due to his upper-body injury. The 28-year-old is considered day-to-day, and his next opportunity to return will be Saturday against Pittsburgh.

