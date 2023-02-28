Konecny (upper body) is facing at least a 2-3 week absence, though general manager Chuck Fletcher left open the possibility that Konecnys season was over, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now Tuesday.

It's a pretty wide range offered by Fletcher but fantasy players can likely expect Konency to be out of action until mid-March in a best-case scenario. With the natural center on the sidelines, Wade Allison has been elevated to a top-six role, though the line combinations figure to be in flux the rest of the season, especially if any players are shipped out before the trade deadline.