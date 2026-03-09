Konecny (upper body) will play in Monday's home clash against the Rangers, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Konecny was present during the team's warmups and ultimately joined the team for line rushes, indicating he's ready to go. He'll play alongside Christian Dvorak and Alex Bump on Philadelphia's second line after missing each of the team's last three games. Konecny will look to pick up where he left off, as he posted three points over his last two games prior to the injury.