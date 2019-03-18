Flyers' Travis Konecny: Sets up equalizer
Konecny provided an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Penguins.
Konecny found James van Riemsdyk as the Penguins were caught out of position defensively late in the third period. The third-year center is up to 46 points (22 goals, 24 helpers) in 72 games, just one point shy of matching his career high from last season. He's a useful add for fantasy owners in formats without too much reliance on physical play (only 54 hits this year).
