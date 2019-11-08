Play

Konecny picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win in overtime against Montreal.

In overtime, Konecny made a slick feed to Sean Couturier who fired a shot on goal that wound trickling over the goal line after sneaking under the arm of Carey Price. Konecny has 16 points through 15 games and has quickly become a must-start in all fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories