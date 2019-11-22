Flyers' Travis Konecny: Shines as playmaker in win
Konecny dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-3 win over Carolina.
Konecny seemed to have slowed down after a blistering start, but this effort puts him back over a point per game pace (23 in 22). The 22-year-old winger has a bright future ahead of him, but there's still some logic to selling high on Konecny in redraft leagues, as this was only his second multi-point performance in the past 15 games.
