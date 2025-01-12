Konecny recorded four assists, including two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

The Flyers delivered a complete performance Saturday and Konecky was at the center of it. He got directly involved in four of the team's six goals and tied his season-high output in the assists category. This was the third time he recorded at least four points in a single game in 2024-25, and the 12th occasion in which he recorded a multi-point effort. The 27-year-old winger has racked up 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 43 outings this season and is on pace to shatter his previous season-high mark of 68 points established last season as long as he stays healthy.