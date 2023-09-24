Konecny (undisclosed) was absent from a team scrimmage Sunday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Head coach John Tortorella said after the session that Konecny is "banged up," but the injury is not believed to be serious. Konecny produced 31 goals and 61 points in 60 contests last campaign.
