Despite taking warmups, Konecny (foot) will sit out Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

It's a positive sign that Konecny participated in warmups, but he will ultimately skip the contest because of the foot issue. He can likely be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Senators, with Taylor Leier replacing him in Thursday's lineup.

