Konecny scored twice in a 3-2 shootout loss to Columbus on Thursday.

The goals extended Konecny's point streak to six games and nine points (four goals, five assists). He opened the scoring late in the first period when he slammed in a diagonal pass at the post. He pushed the score to 2-0 early in the third when he carried the puck in on the left side, turned defender Jake Bean inside-out, cut to the net and slid the puck under Daniil Tarasov. Earlier Thursday, Konecny was named to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. He's the team's goal (20) and point (35) leader (37 games). And he's done it the hard way - just three of his points have come with the man advantage. Even a little improvement on the league's 32nd power play and Konecny's scoring totals will take a big jump.