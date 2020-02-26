Konecny recorded a goal on just one shot and three points with a plus-3 rating, one hit and one block in a 4-2 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old is absolutely on fire, as this was his third game with three points in the last four contests. Because of five goals and 13 points in the past nine games, all the sudden, Konecny is within a handful of points of averaging one per game this season. He already has a career high in assists, and Konecny is three goals away from a career best in scores as well. He has 22 goals and 57 points in 60 games this season.