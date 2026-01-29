default-cbs-image
Konecny (foot) is expected to be in the lineup Thursday versus the Bruins, Brandon Sommermann of The Brotherly Bullies reports.

Konecny took warmups in his usual top-line spot, indicating he's good to go. He was able to finish Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, earning a hat trick in that contest despite earlier blocking a shot off his foot that has left him sore. At this point, fantasy managers don't appear to need to worry about Konecny's status.

