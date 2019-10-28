Flyers' Travis Konecny: Stays hot despite loss
Konecny scored a goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
Another game, another point for the 22-year-old Konecny. The young center is up to 13 points this season and has failed to find the scoresheet just once in 10 games. He logged a team-high 3:27 of power-play ice time in Sunday's loss.
