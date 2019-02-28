Flyers' Travis Konecny: Still on hot streak
Konecny has seven goals and 14 points in the last 16 games.
The hot streak has more than made up for Konecny's slow start for the season. He is on pace a career high in points and shots on goal. Konecny still has a chance to reach a career best in goals as well. Overall, he has 18 goals and 38 points in 63 games this season.
