Konecny scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Konecny has a power-play goal in back-to-back games following a recent five-game goal drought. The 27-year-old winger is up to 18 tallies, 43 points (10 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 48 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 39 appearances this season. Konecny is arguably the most important forward on the Flyers' roster and should continue to offer well-rounded production in the second half of the campaign.
