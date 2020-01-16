Flyers' Travis Konecny: Strikes on power play
Konecny netted a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Konecny reached the 40-point mark for the third consecutive season with his tally early in the third period. He's at 15 goals and 104 shots through 44 contests this season. The 22-year-old appears set to take a big step forward -- his career high of 49 points came in the full 82 games last year, but he could realistically challenge for 70 by the end of 2019-20.
