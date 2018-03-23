Flyers' Travis Konecny: Strikes twice Thursday
Konecny connected for a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Konecny is loving life on the top line alongside playmaker extraordinaire Claude Giroux, who assisted on both of Konecny's goals in this game and has 64 helpers on the season. The 2015 first-rounder has four goals over his past four games, and he's collected six goals and nine points over the last 12 contests.
