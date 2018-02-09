Konecny scored twice and recorded a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

It's time to take note of Konecny's offensive surge and upgrade his fantasy status in all settings. After all, the sophomore has collected nine goals, eight assists, 44 shots, 15 PIM and a plus-8 rating through his past 18 contests. The heater aligns with a promotion to the No. 1 line alongside Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux, and Konecny's scoring pedigree reinforces the sustainability of his uptick in production.