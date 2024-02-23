Konecny exited Friday's practice because of an undisclosed injury, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Konecny got off the ice on his own power, but he seemed to be in discomfort and didn't rejoin his teammates for the remainder of practice. There was no update on his status after the skate, so it's hard to know what his chances are of playing Saturday versus the Rangers. If Konecny and Tyson Foerster (lower body) are both unavailable, then Philadelphia will likely need to call up a forward -- possibly Olle Lycksell, who was returned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.