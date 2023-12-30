Konecny (illness) will be in Friday's lineup against the Kraken.
Konecny left Thursday's game against the Canucks due to an illness but he won't be forced to miss any more time. He has 11 points over his last 10 games, giving him 28 through 34 contests this season.
