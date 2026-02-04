Konecny notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

This was Konecny's fourth straight multi-point effort. He has five goals and four assists in that span, and he's earned a power-play helper in each of the last two games. For the season, the 28-year-old winger has been steady with 22 goals, 32 assists, 10 power-play points, 122 shots on net, 71 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 54 appearances. Konecny is a reliable multi-category contributor in a top-line role.