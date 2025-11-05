Konecny notched two assists, including one on the power play while firing five shots on net and adding three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Konecny's first multi-point effort of 2025-26 extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists). The winger also picked up a power-play points for the first time since Oct. 11 versus the Hurricanes. On the year, he has 10 points, 33 shots on net, 22 hits, 10 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 13 appearances. Konecny's got momentum early in November, and that will likely allow him to reward fantasy managers that were patient during his slow start.