Konecny (foot) was on the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's road game against the Senators, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As usual, the Flyers are gearing up for a Saturday matinee. It's still a toss-up as to whether Konecny will be fit to play, so if you're depending on him, consider setting your lineups as late as possible, but prior to the 2:00 p.m. ET start time for those of you involved in the early slate.