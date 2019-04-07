Konecny scored a goal in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes during the season finale Saturday.

With the goal, Konecny matched his goal total from last season. The 22-year-old was able to accomplish that despite just two scores in the final 14 games. He finished the 2018-19 season with 24 goals, 49 points, and a minus-4 rating in 82 games.