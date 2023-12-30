Konecny scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Konecny exited Thursday's game versus the Canucks due to an illness, but he was able to suit up just a day later. Even better, he snapped a seven-game goal drought with the opening tally in the first period, banking a shot in off Vince Dunn. Konecny is up to 17 goals, 12 helpers, 110 shots on net, 36 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 35 appearances. He's scored a career-high four shorthanded goals, and only three of his 29 points have come on the power play.