Konecny scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Konecny netted a game-tying goal in the second period and assisted on two of the Flyers' three tallies as they pulled away in the third. The 26-year-old has three goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. For the season, he's at 25 tallies, 49 points, 179 shots on net and a plus-15 rating while serving as one of the Flyers' most important all-situations forwards.