Flyers' Travis Konecny: Three-point effort in win
Konecny scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
His third-period tally gave the 23-year-old 20 goals on the season, the third straight campaign in which he's reached that plateau. Konecny has been especially productive in February, racking up three goals and eight points in nine games.
