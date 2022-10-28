Konecny delivered two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over Florida.

He, Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee combined for six points on the night. Konecny has four goals and four assists in seven games so far. His best season (24 goals, 37 assists and 23 power-play points) came in 2019-20 and while it's likely a stretch for him to replicate that, Konecny is clearly responding to the blunt style of coach John Tortorella.