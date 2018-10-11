Konecny missed his only shot attempt over 11:17 of ice time in Wednesday's 7-4 road win over the Senators.

Konecny has only attempted five shots through his first four games, but two of them have rung off the post. We still expect the third-year center to round into form before long. After all, he potted 24 goals on 177 shots in 2017-18. Nolan Patrick sustained an upper-body injury in Wednesday's game, so Konecny could bear more responsibility within the attacking zone if his linemate's issue lingers.