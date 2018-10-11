Flyers' Travis Konecny: Tough breaks in early going
Konecny missed his only shot attempt over 11:17 of ice time in Wednesday's 7-4 road win over the Senators.
Konecny has only attempted five shots through his first four games, but two of them have rung off the post. We still expect the third-year center to round into form before long. After all, he potted 24 goals on 177 shots in 2017-18. Nolan Patrick sustained an upper-body injury in Wednesday's game, so Konecny could bear more responsibility within the attacking zone if his linemate's issue lingers.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Records goal in loss•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Expanding duties coming in 2018-19•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Explodes after receiving first-line role•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Buries highlight-reel goal Sunday•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Strikes twice Thursday•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Collects two helpers in loss•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...