Konecny scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.

The Flyers' offense didn't wake up until halfway through the game, after the Ducks had already built a 4-0 lead, but Konecny still had time to put together another productive outing. The 26-year-old has eight goals and 11 points through eight games to begin the season, and after racking up 31 goals and 61 points -- both career highs -- in only 60 contests last season, Konecny need only stay healthy to shatter those marks.