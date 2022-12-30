Konecny scored a pair of goals on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Konecny provided a quick response to Tomas Hertl in the first period. In the third, Konecny's tally with 2:05 left in regulation tied the game again at 3-3, allowing Tony DeAngelo to play the hero in overtime. This was Konecny's fourth consecutive multi-point effort, and he's hit the scoresheet in 11 of 13 outings since returning from an upper-body injury at the start of December. The 25-year-old forward is up to 17 tallies, 34 points, 98 shots on net, 45 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 30 contests. He's earned nine points on the power play and four more while shorthanded.