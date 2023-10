Konecny scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

He got his squad on the board late in the first period before setting up Cam York late in the second on a nifty give-and-go, but that was all the offense Philly could muster. Konecny has come flying out of the gate with three goals and four points in the first two games of the season, as he looks to top the career-high 31 goals and 61 points he piled up in 2022-23.