Konecny scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

With the Flyers down 2-0 to begin the second period, Konecky rallied him team to force OT, helping to set up Trevor Zegras just 39 seconds into the second frame before tipping home a goal of his own 25 seconds into the third. Konecny has produced three straight multi-point performances, and he puts an impressive January in the books having racked up nine goals and 16 points in 14 games.