Konecny picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

The 27-year-old had a hand in the first and last goals of the evening, helping to set up Bobby Brink midway through the first period before causing a New Jersey turnover that led to a Scott Laughton empty-netter late in the third. Konecny remains on pace for a breakout campaign, and he hasn't slowed down in January with four goals and 16 points in 13 contests.