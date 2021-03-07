Konecny scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

He opened the scoring on the afternoon by finishing off a 2-on-0 rush with Scott Laughton early in the first period, then helped set up Kevin Hayes early in the second to tie the game at 2-2. Konecny is heating up, posting back-to-back multi-point efforts, and on the season the 24-year-old has six goals and 12 points through 15 games.