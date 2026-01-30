Konecny produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

The 28-year-old winger is wrapping up January on a heater. Konecny has delivered back-to-back multi-point performances, including a hat trick against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, and over the last seven games he's erupted for seven goals and 11 points -- a surge that has carried him up to 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) through 52 contests on the season.