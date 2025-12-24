Konecny scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Konecny has been one of the most productive players for the Flyers in recent weeks and has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his last 13 games. Over that stretch, Konecny has posted six goals, 10 assists, 34 shots, 12 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. He should remain a strong fantasy play in all formats as long as he continues this sizzling stretch.