Konecny tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over Minnesota.

Konecny opened the scoring in the first period Thursday, beating Filip Gustavsson with a wrist shot from the circle, before adding an assist on Travis Sanheim's tally in the third. It's already the fourth multi-point game from Konecny this year -- he's up to nine points (six goals, three assists) through seven games after he posted a career-best 31 goals with 30 assists in just 60 games last season.