Konecny scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Konecny ended his 11-game goal drought at 8:26 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. He also set up a Trevor Zegras tally less than a minute later. For the season, Konecny is up to six goals, 16 helpers, six power-play points, 52 shots on net, 39 hits, 19 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 26 appearances. He had eight assists during the goal drought.