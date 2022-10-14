Konecny scored twice in a 5-2 win over New Jersey on Thursday.

The first goal came off the rush from the left circle at 10:39 of the second to put the Flyers up 2-1. He then popped a power-play goal in at 1:31 of the third to push the score to 4-1. Konecny led the Flyers with 52 points (16 goals, 36 assists) last season. The 25-year-old veteran is entering his seventh season and should deliver another 50-plus point stanza. Just beware the plus-minus anchor that comes with players in orange and black.