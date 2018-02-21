Konecny (foot) did not practice Wednesday, but a medical update is pending, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

We suspect that Konecny, who suffered the foot injury in Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens, will be monitored closely ahead of Thursday's clash with the Blue Jackets. This is an issue that his fantasy owners will want to keep close tabs on as well, given that Konecny is nearly averaging a point per game since the calendar flipped to 2018 -- including 11 goals and 10 assists.